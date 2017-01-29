WASHINGTON (AP) -- Delta Air Lines has grounded its domestic flights because of "automation issues."

That's according to an advisory Sunday by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Delta spokesman Morgan Durrant said the airline was facing a "systems outage" but flights already in the air were unaffected.

The Atlanta-based airline is responding to customer complaints on Twitter by saying it is experiencing technical issues and is "working hard to get them fixed quickly to minimize the impact to our customers."

The FAA says international flights are exempt from the grounding.

In August, Delta suffered a computer breakdown after a power outage in its operations center. The airline canceled more than 2,000 flights over three days.