NEW YORK (AP) -- Sen. Elizabeth Warren declared on Friday that the racism and bigotry that shaped housing policies in the United States for generations is still preventing African-Americans from owning homes.

The fiery Massachusetts Democrat, one of five possible Democratic presidential contenders scheduled to address a gathering of black activists in New York, blamed big banks and government failings for a huge disparity in home ownership in America by race.

Studies consistently find that black families have a harder time getting mortgages, Warren said. And when minorities obtain mortgages, they often pay more for them than white people.

The Census Bureau reported at the end of last year that the homeownership rate among white people was 73 percent. Among black Americans, it was just 42 percent.

"I know I haven't personally experienced the struggles of African-American families, but I am here to say that no one can ignore what is happening in this country," Warren said.

She added: "All our fights are interconnected."

Ambitious Democrats are eager to connect with the black community, which plays a critical role in the Democratic presidential primary process. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, another scheduled speaker at Al Sharpton's National Action Network's annual conference, struggled to defeat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 primary in part because of his weak relationship with black voters.

Friday's speaker lineup also features California Sen. Kamala Harris, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.

Warren did not attack President Donald Trump by name on Friday. She declared "that hatred and injustice and bigotry have no place in our country. We believe that black lives matter and we're not afraid to say so right out loud."