WASHINGTON (AP) -- Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is telling Democrats that next year could be the year they take back control of the House.

The response from some is that it better be.

Pelosi is confronting renewed questions about her leadership In the wake of a dispiriting loss for Democrats in a Georgia special House race.

That's especially because she was the focus of a torrent of negative advertising casting her as a San Francisco liberal and linking her to the Democratic candidate.

And after she predicted incorrectly that Democrats were poised to take back the House last year, some of Pelosi's colleagues feel that this time around, she needs to deliver.