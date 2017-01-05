Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jan 5, 9:47 AM EST

Somber department store holiday season casts pall over 2017

AP Photo
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

Multimedia
Sinful Hot Chocolate
As Budgets Tighten, Gift Givers Get Crafty
Modern Holiday Decor
How to Prepare Eggnog
Shopping on Black Friday
Designers share DIY decorations
Holiday Gift Guide
Twelve Days of Holiday Cookie Recipes
Hip, New Ornaments
Sugarplums
One-Pot Dinner Kits
Kid-Friendly Focaccia
Cheese Balls
Dinner Biscuits
Ill. Company Answers Students' Letters to Santa
Restored Rudolph, Santa Go on Tour
How to Find Safe Toys
Quiz on Christmas Classics
Holiday Windows Around the Nation
Interactives
Blues in Chicago
Kids' Singer Justin Roberts
South Dakota Home to National Music Museum
Carly Simon Returns With Brazilian-Flavored CD
Latest Music News
Country star Mel Tillis recovering from digestive disease

AP FACT CHECK: Album sales not up much despite Trump tweet

Placido Domingo stars in Met's 'Nabucco' HD

James Corden mourns 'Carpool Karaoke' pioneer George Michael

Drake leads iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations with 12
Multimedia
Compare the Cost of Thanksgiving Around the U.S.
How to Cook a Turkey
How to Carve a Turkey
Kid-Friendly Focaccia
Cheese Balls
Pumpkin Pie
Indian Pudding
Dinner Biscuits
Holiday News
Somber department store holiday season casts pall over 2017

Correction: Iraq-Christmas Mass story

2 brothers suspected of Target stabbing charged with murder

Teen Vogue writer receives threats after Fox News interview

Island of misfit toys, UPS expects 1.3M returns in one day

NEW YORK (AP) -- A cheerless holiday season has rolled over into the new year at the nation's largest department stores, which are cutting jobs, profit expectations and closing scores of locations.

Macy's and Kohl's reported falling sales at established stores during the crucial holiday season late Wednesday which sent investors fleeing shares of companies across the entire sector. Shares of Kohl's Corp. plunged 18 percent in early trading Thursday and Macy's Inc. slumped 13 percent.

Also on Thursday, Sears announced the closings of some 150 stores, 109 of them Kmart locations, to stem losses. It also said it was selling its well-known Craftsman brand to Stanley Black & Decker to raise cash.

Macy's Inc., Kohl's Corp., J.C. Penney Co. Sears Holdings Corp. and others are all attempting to navigate a new retail landscape in which the magnetic north is now Amazon.com.

On the same day that Macy's said it was cutting 10,000 jobs and moving forward on plans to close 68 stores, Amazon said its Fulfillment by Amazon service delivered more than 2 billion items for sellers globally last year. During the holiday season, the amount of Fulfillment by Amazon items shipped worldwide climbed more than 50 percent.

Shares of Dillard's Inc. fell 6 percent, J.C. Penny Co. fell more than 7 percent and Nordstrom Inc. slumped 8 percent. Target Corp. and Wal-Mart Stores Inc. are also falling.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.