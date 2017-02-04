Eagle Herald











DGA Awards next whirl in 'La La Land's" dance to the Oscars

By LINDSEY BAHR
AP Film Writer

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) -- On the heels of last weekend's Producers Guild win, the candy-colored musical "La La Land" continues its dance to Oscar gold Saturday night at the Directors Guild of America Awards.

Writer and director Damien Chazelle is expected to waltz away with the feature film directing award, which would be a strong indicator that he'll be given the same prize at the Oscars on Feb. 26.

If Chazelle wins, the 32-year-old will be the youngest ever to earn the distinction. Chazelle is up against some fellow first time nominees, including Barry Jenkins for "Moonlight," Kenneth Lonergan for "Manchester by the Sea," Garth Davis for "Lion," and Denis Villeneueve for "Arrival." All but Davis are also nominated for the Oscar.

Awards will be presented in a non-televised ceremony in Beverly Hills, California.

