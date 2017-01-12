Eagle Herald











Jan 12, 1:42 PM EST

Directors Guild announces nominees for film achievement


LOS ANGELES (AP) -- "La La Land" director Damien Chazelle, "Moonlight" helmer Barry Jenkins and Kenneth Lonergan of "Manchester by the Sea" all scored their first nomination for a Directors Guild Award and further enhanced their chances of an Oscar nod.

The guild announced its nominees Thursday for outstanding directorial achievement for a feature film. They also included "Lion" director Garth Davis and Denis Villeneuve of "Arrival."

The award can be a formidable predictor of the eventual Oscar recipient. Nominations for those awards will be announced on Jan. 24.

Directors Guild nominations for best first feature included Nate Parker for "Birth of a Nation."

Winners for the 69th annual Directors Guild Awards will be announced in Los Angeles on Feb. 4.

