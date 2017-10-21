Eagle Herald











Oct 21, 7:17 PM EDT

Directors guild files disciplinary charges against Weinstein


NEW YORK (AP) -- The Directors Guild of America has filed disciplinary charges against disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein.

The group announced Saturday that it filed the charges on Oct. 13.

Weinstein has been expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the Producers Guild and the British Academy of Film and Television Arts in the weeks since The New York Times and The New Yorker published exposes alleging decades of sexual misconduct by Weinstein.

More than 40 women have accused the 65-year-old Weinstein of harassment or abuse.

The directors guild issued a statement condemning sexual harassment following a board meeting New York on Saturday.

The group says that "every individual has the right to a safe workplace."

An attorney for Weinstein did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

