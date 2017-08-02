Eagle Herald











Owner of defunct 'Dirty Dancing' resort seeks clean-up help


LIBERTY, N.Y. (AP) -- The owner of the now-defunct Catskills resort that inspired the film "Dirty Dancing" is seeking government help in cleaning up contamination left behind during the property's glory days.

The Times Herald-Record of Middletown reports (http://bit.ly/2hne9cA ) a subsidiary of Westchester-based Cappelli Enterprises has asked the New York Department of Environmental Conservation to designate the former Grossinger's resort site a brownfield.

Such a designation would make the dilapidated property eligible for state aid in removing contamination from underground fuel tanks, dry-cleaning chemicals and other resort-related operations.

The owner wants to demolish the last remaining buildings and construct a 300-room hotel and housing complex.

Grossinger's was the most famous of the Catskills' old Borscht Belt resorts, operating for nearly 70 years before closing in 1986, a year before "Dirty Dancing" was released.

