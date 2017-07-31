Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jul 31, 7:05 AM EDT

Discovery buying Scripps Networks in $14.6B deal


SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) -- Discovery Communications is buying Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. in a cash-and-stock deal worth $14.6 billion.

The transaction is valued at $90 per share, about a 4 percent premium to Scripps' Friday closing price of $86.91.

The buyout is targeted to close by early next year.

