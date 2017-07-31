|
Discovery buying Scripps Networks in $14.6B deal
SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) -- Discovery Communications is buying Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. in a cash-and-stock deal worth $14.6 billion.
The transaction is valued at $90 per share, about a 4 percent premium to Scripps' Friday closing price of $86.91.
The buyout is targeted to close by early next year.
