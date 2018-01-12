Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jan 12, 10:21 PM EST

Sandberg, Dorsey to leave the Disney board

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) -- Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey will be leaving the board of The Walt Disney Co. Neither executive will stand for re-election at the company's annual meeting in March.

A Disney spokesperson says it has become "increasingly difficult for them to avoid conflicts relating to board matters."

With Disney planning to put ESPN online, Twitter live-streaming sports like NFL football, and Facebook prioritizing live video, online video is a likely area of overlap.

The pending departure of the two Disney board members was revealed in a securities filing Friday.

