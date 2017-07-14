Eagle Herald











Original Disney princesses team up in 'Wreck-It Ralph 2'

By LINDSEY BAHR
AP Film Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) -- Some royally familiar voices are coming back to the big screen in the "Wreck-It Ralph" sequel.

The original voices of some of the most beloved Disney princesses have a very special cameo in the film, including "Beauty and the Beast's" Paige O'Hara, "The Little Mermaid's" Jodi Benson and "Mulan's" Ming-Na Wen.

The collaboration was announced Friday at the Walt Disney Company's biannual fan convention D23 along with a sneak peak of the scene in which Sarah Silverman's Valellope decides to mess with the princesses.

John Lasseter, the chief creative officer of Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios also announced that "Empire" star Taraji P. Henson would be joining "Wreck-It Ralph Breaks the Internet" as an internet-savvy character named Yesss with three s's.

The film hits theaters on Nov. 21, 2018.

