Eagle Herald











Jul 25, 8:01 AM EDT

Disney splits with YouTube star Jake Paul after TV report


LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Disney has parted ways with a YouTube star days after a local television news report that revealed some of his Los Angeles neighbors were fed up with his stunts.

Jake Paul posted a note on Twitter over the weekend announcing his departure from the Disney Channel series "Bizaardvark." He says he feels he has "outgrown the channel" and would like to focus more on his personal brand. Disney confirmed the move, calling it a mutual decision.

The split came after KTLA-TV reported that neighbors were angered with Paul's antics for his nine-million follower YouTube account, which included setting furniture on fire in a pool.

Neither Paul, nor Disney, has mentioned the report in their comments on the split. Disney didn't immediately return a request for comment Tuesday.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.