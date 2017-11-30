Eagle Herald











Nov 30, 4:42 PM EST

DMX pleads guilty to fraud, dodging $1.7 million in taxes


NEW YORK (AP) -- DMX has pleaded guilty in New York to tax fraud, admitting he concealed millions of dollars in revenues to dodge $1.7 million in taxes owed.

The rapper, also known as Earl Simmons, faces up to five years in prison when he is sentenced in Manhattan federal court.

Judge Jed Rakoff set sentencing for March 29, though the date is likely to be postponed as DMX continues rehabilitation for drug and alcohol issues. The 46-year-old hip-hop artist was arrested last summer.

In a release, acting U.S. Attorney Joon Kim said DMX evaded the Internal Revenue Service by insisting to be paid in cash whenever possible and by having royalty payments diverted to the accounts of financial surrogates.

Authorities said the IRS had been pursuing DMX since at least 2005.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.