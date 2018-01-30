WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Latest on legislation to protect amateur athletes from sexual abuse (all times local):

4:50 p.m.

The Senate has approved legislation prompted by the sex abuse scandal involving sports doctor Larry Nassar that requires governing bodies for amateur athletics to swiftly report claims of abuse to law enforcement.

The measure was approved Tuesday by voice vote. It now heads to President Donald Trump for his signature. The House passed the bill Monday.

Republican Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, says, "Horrific sexual abuse and tepid responses from organizations that exist to support the careers of U.S. Olympic athletes, are nothing short of a betrayal."

Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson of Florida says Congress is "sending a message that this cannot and must not happen again."

Nassar was sentenced last week to up to 175 years in prison. He worked at Michigan State University and for USA Gymnastics.

1:05 p.m.

The Senate is poised to respond to the sex abuse scandal involving sports doctor Larry Nassar by approving legislation that requires governing bodies for amateur athletics to quickly report claims of abuse to law enforcement.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, one of the bill's sponsors, says the bill could pass the Senate later Tuesday. The measure then goes to President Donald Trump for his signature. The House overwhelmingly approved the legislation on Monday.

Nassar was sentenced last week to up to 175 years in prison for sexually abusing more than 150 women and girls over 25 years.

Former gymnast Jeanette Antolin says the bill is a significant step forward. But she wants an investigation to determine how "such heinous crimes were allowed to go under the radar" for so long.