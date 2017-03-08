Eagle Herald











Mar 8, 4:15 PM EST

Wife of 'American Pie' singer McLean gets protective order


ELLSWORTH, Maine (AP) -- A Maine court has given the ex-wife of "American Pie" singer Don McLean an order of protection against him.

McLean pleaded guilty in July to domestic violence assault. His lawyer said at the time that his punishment would be a $3,000 fine if he stayed out of trouble for a year.

Court officials say the court granted a final order of protection on Wednesday that will last for two years. It was preceded by a temporary order.

Patrisha McLean says she is glad the order was granted. Don McLean's attorney did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

McLean is a Camden resident who was arrested in January 2016. He is best known for the song "American Pie," which topped the Billboard chart 45 years ago.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.