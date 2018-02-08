Eagle Herald











MIAMI (AP) -- OK, we get it: Drake loves Miami.

The 31-year-old Canadian rap star has been spreading money and goodwill throughout the city this week, beginning with a surprise visit to Miami Senior High School on Monday to shoot parts of his new music video "God's Plan." He donated $25,000 and promised students they'll get uniforms designed by his clothing label.

Then he surprised University of Miami student Destiny James with a $50,000 scholarship.

And then, The Miami Herald reports , Drake paid the grocery bills of every shopper inside a Sabor Tropical supermarket. He also gave $50,000 to a non-profit for a homeless shelter where he also dropped $150 Target gift cards for all 130 women residents.

His Instagram photo shows him on the water with a caption saying "Miami thank you."

