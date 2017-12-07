TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- New Jersey lawmakers passed legislation that would make it illegal to operate a drone while drunk.

The Democrat-led Senate approved the legislation 39-0 on Thursday.

The National Conference on State Legislatures says at least 38 states are considering drone legislation this year, going beyond the Federal Aviation Administration's regulations.

The New Jersey bill would make operating a drone under the influence of alcohol a disorderly persons offense, which carries a sentence of up to six months in prison, a $1,000 fine or both. It also would make using a drone to hunt wildlife and endanger people or property a similar offense.

The legislation has already cleared a committee in the Democrat-controlled Assembly.