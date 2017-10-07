Eagle Herald











Developers offer to buy Dr. Seuss mural decried as racist


SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) -- A real estate developer and his partner have offered to buy a mural featuring a Chinese character from a Dr. Seuss book after it was deemed offensive.

The mural inside the Amazing World of Dr. Seuss Museum in Massachusetts features illustrations from the author's first children's book, "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street."

The museum, which is in the author's hometown of Springfield, said Thursday the mural will be replaced after three children's authors said it contains a "jarring racial stereotype."

The Republican reports Chinese-American developer Andy Yee and businessman Peter Picknelly announced Saturday they're willing to buy the mural if it's removed. Picknelly called the criticism "political correctness gone insane."

Democratic Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno says he wants the mural to remain in the museum.

This story has been corrected to show the museum is called the Amazing World of Dr. Seuss, not Dr. Seuss Enterprises.

Information from: The Springfield (Mass.) Republican, http://www.masslive.com/news/

