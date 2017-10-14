Eagle Herald











Oct 14, 11:31 AM EDT

Publishing company dismissed from Duggar siblings' lawsuits


FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) -- A publishing company has been dismissed from separate lawsuits by reality TV actors Josh Duggar and four of his sisters over decade-old information about a sexual abuse investigation involving the siblings.

The lawsuits were filed against the city of Springdale, Washington County and Bauer Publishing after Bauer's InTouch Weekly magazine published an article based on investigative documents obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.

U.S. District Judge Tim Brooks dismissed Bauer and its attorneys Thursday, writing that they're protected under the Constitution's First Amendment. Brooks also dismissed Josh Duggar's claims of outrage and due process violations.

Two city and one county official remain in the sister's lawsuit in their individual capacities. They're appealing to be dismissed.

The siblings were on the "19 Kids and Counting" TLC reality show.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

