RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Altria Group is reporting fourth-quarter net income of $10.28 billion.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $5.27 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 68 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The owner of Philip Morris USA, the nation's largest cigarette maker posted revenue of $6.25 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.98 billion.

Altria expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.26 to $3.32 per share.

