ATLANTA (AP) -- The Home Depot Inc. is reporting fiscal first-quarter profit of $2.01 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $1.67.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.61 per share.

The home-improvement retailer posted revenue of $23.89 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $23.74 billion.

Home Depot expects full-year earnings to be $7.15 per share.

