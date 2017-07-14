NEW YORK (AP) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. said its second-quarter profits rose by 13 percent from a year earlier, as the nation's largest bank by assets benefited from rising interest rates and more fee income from investment banking.

JPMorgan said Friday that it earned a profit of $7.03 billion, or $1.82 per share, compared with $6.20 billion, or $1.55 a share, in the same period a year earlier. The results beat analysts' expectations, who were looking for JPMorgan to earn $1.59 a share, according to FactSet.

"We continued to post very solid results against a stable-to-improving global economic backdrop," said JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon in prepared remarks.

The nation's biggest banks have benefited from the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates steadily this year, and JPMorgan is no exception. The bank reported an 8 percent rise in the money it collects on interest compared to a year ago, which benefited the bank's consumer and commercial banking divisions. The bank has also been making more loans across all its businesses, up 4 percent from a year earlier, which in turn has helped interest income.

JPMorgan's consumer banking division had a profit of $2.22 billion compared with $2.66 billion a year earlier. Last year's results included a $200 million in one-time benefits. The bank also had to set aside more money this quarter to cover bad loans, mostly in its credit card division. JPMorgan executives have previously said the bank is starting to offer and approve applications for credit cards to higher risk borrowers that it previously would have rejected.

Despite the money set aside for bad loans, Dimon said: "the U.S. consumer remains healthy."

JPMorgan's investment and corporate banking division had a profit of $2.71 billion compared with $2.49 billion in the same period a year earlier. While the bank saw a 17 percent rise in investment banking fees, this quarter's quiet stock and bond markets depressed the bank's trading revenue by 17 percent. Fixed income trading revenue was down 19 percent from last year while stock trading was mostly flat.

In addition to JPMorgan, two other big U.S. banks are also reporting their quarterly results Friday: Citigroup and Wells Fargo.

---

Ken Sweet covers banks and consumer financial issues for The Associated Press. Follow him on Twitter at @kensweet.