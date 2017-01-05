Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jan 5, 10:57 AM EST

US services companies saw solid growth in December

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
AP Economics Writer

Latest Business News
US stocks slump as banks slump and department stores dive

Tillerson owns stock in Exxon Mobil competitors

Markets Right Now: Stocks turn lower in midday trading

Sears to sell Craftsman tool brand to Stanley Black & Decker

Long-term mortgage rates fall, breaking 9-week rise
Multimedia
A district summary of the Beige Book
Measuring economic stress by county nationwide
Mall malaise: shoppers browse, but don't buy
Unemployment by the numbers
Family struggles with father's unemployment
Saying an affordable goodbye
Hard times hit small car dealer
Latest Economic News
US services companies saw solid growth in December

UK economy ended 2016 on a high note

Eurozone inflation spikes to highest in over 3 years

German inflation highest in 3 years on fuel prices

US factory activity hit 2-year high in December

President predicts Brazil will 'defeat the crisis' next year

South Korea cuts 2017 growth forecast to 2.6 percent

Vietnam sees 2016 growth at 6.2 pct, aided by building boom

Cuba sees economy shrink 1 percent despite detente with US

Puerto Rico ousts director of indebted water, sewer agency
Interactives
Greece's Debt Threatens to Spread
State budget
gaps map
Auto industry problems trickle down, punish Tennessee county
Women give old Derby hats a makeover in tough economy
S.C. town deals with highest unemployment in South
How mortgages were bundled and sold as securities
Tracking the $700 billion financial bailout
Tracking the year's job losses
State-by-state foreclosures since 2007
Credit crisis explained
Presidents and their economic legacies
Lexicon of the financial crisis
Americans' addiction to debt

WASHINGTON (AP) -- U.S. services companies grew again in December during the holiday season, maintaining the high pace reached in the previous month.

The Institute for Supply Management, a trade organization of purchasing managers, said Thursday that its services index came in at 57.2 in December, matching the November figure. It was the strongest reading since October 2015. Anything above 50 signals growth.

The services industry has now grown for 83 straight months. The strength in December reflected in part a strong gain in new orders which rose to a 16-month high of 61.6.

Andrew Hunter, an economist at Capital Economics, said the jump in orders was a hopeful sign that activity in services, where most Americans work, will remain strong in coming months.

Rob Martin, an economist at Barclays Research, said that the report was "consistent with ongoing solid activity in the non-manufacturing sector."

The survey said that 11 industries, led by entertainment and recreation and retail trade, reported increased business activity in December. Four industries, including educational services and public administration, reported decreased activity during the month.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.