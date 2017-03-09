Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 9, 3:29 PM EST

Transgender families press education secretary on rights

By MARIA DANILOVA
Associated Press

Multimedia
Interactive: Becoming a Teacher in Mid-career
Survey of College Fundraising (PDF)
AP Poll: Public Education
Report on Loan Options for Community College Students (April 17, 2008)
An Alternative to Special Education
Latest News
Tennessee school bus driver indicted in deaths of 6 children

School dean demoted after seeking revenge on student

Prom dress guidelines lead to body shaming accusation

Chemical found in coffee machine linked to illnesses at Yale

City shows pitfalls of school choice as issue goes national

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Families of transgender students came away from a meeting with Education Secretary Betsy DeVos saying that she was receptive to their concerns but must now follow up with action.

DeVos met Wednesday with two transgender students and their parents, as well as with the parent of a transgender child who committed suicide. Separately, she also met with several LGBT advocacy organizations. Participants asked DeVos to do more to protect transgender rights.

The meeting came shortly after the Trump administration rescinded Obama-era guidance that instructed schools to let students use bathrooms in line with their stated gender identity, not their assigned gender at birth.

Karen Dolan, the mother of a transgender high school student, said DeVos listened carefully and empathized but wouldn't commit to doing more to help the students.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.