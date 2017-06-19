LAS VEGAS (AP) -- The Latest on the Electric Daisy Carnival music festival that took place outside Las Vegas over the weekend (all times local):

12:10 p.m.

A 34-year-old man died at the venue of the Electric Daisy Carnival over the weekend.

The Clark County coroner's office on Monday said 34-year-old Michael Adam Morse died Saturday morning at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. His cause and manner of death have not been determined.

An average of 135,000 attendees partied from sundown to sunrise Friday, Saturday and Sunday as a heat wave moved through the area.

The National Weather Service put midnight temperatures at nearly 100 degrees during the event's final night.

Morse's hometown was not immediately clear.

9:53 a.m.

Authorities say more than 1,000 people sought medical treatment during the three-night Electric Daisy Carnival music festival during the weekend outside Las Vegas.

Most were treated at the site but 15 ticket-holders and one employee were taken to hospitals.

Festival organizers said Monday that 135,000 attendees on average partied from sundown to sunrise Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The National Weather Service put midnight temperatures at nearly 100 degrees during the event's final night but police did not provide details on the reasons why people sought medical treatment.

Police say they made 95 felony arrests over the weekend, most for offenses involving drugs.

Organizers say 282 people were ejected from the festival.