LOS ANGELES (AP) -- E3, the annual Electronic Entertainment Expo, opened Tuesday in Los Angeles with thousands of video game enthusiasts, analysts and industry representatives in attendance to play and show off the latest technology that will soon be hitting store shelves.

The show at the Los Angeles Convention Center has typically only been open to those in the industry and media that cover it. But this year organizers allowed 15,000 members of the general public onto the show floor.

"This is like the Mecca of the gaming industry so to be here is like a huge honor to be able to come here and see what's going on and get the first glimpse of all the greatest stuff coming out," said Bob Lease, who traveled from Pennsylvania to attend the show.

Analysts say one of the biggest announcements this year came from Microsoft with the release of its Xbox One X, claimed to be the most powerful gaming console ever made.

It's intended to push the boundaries of gaming to make even more realistic visuals, said Ian Sherr, executive editor at CNET News.

"They're trying to make them look like almost real life," he said. "They want to be the video industry in the movie industry."

The expo runs through Thursday with about 60,000 people expected to attend.