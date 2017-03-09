Eagle Herald











Eliza Dushku opens up about alcoholism, addiction at summit


MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) -- Actress Eliza Dushku, who gained fame on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "Bring It On," says she has been sober for eight years after battling alcoholism and drug addiction.

WCVB reports the 36-year-old detailed her battle with alcohol and drug addiction at the New Hampshire Youth Summit on Opioid Awareness earlier this week.

She says she began to experiment with drugs at 14. She says she loved the way drugs made her feel.

She initially sought treatment after her brother told her he didn't want her around his daughter if she was using drugs and drinking heavily.

Now she says she's a "good auntie" and staying sober for herself.

She says drugs and alcohol are powerful, "but we're more powerful."

Dushku spoke at the request of Jim Wahlberg, brother of actor Mark Wahlberg, whose youth foundation sponsored the summit.

