NEW YORK (AP) -- Actress Ellen Barkin has scared away a burglar at her Manhattan home.

Police told Newsday on Friday that Barkin surprised the burglar around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday.

The 63-year-old Barkin told officers she saw a man on the balcony and held the door closed while he tried to push it in.

The burglar fled.

Barkin, who plays a crime-family matriarch on TNT's "Animal Kingdom," later tweeted about the encounter.