Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Feb 24, 8:24 AM EST

Ellen, Wal-Mart give scholarships to school's senior class


Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
Ellen, Wal-Mart give scholarships to school's senior class

Oprah Winfrey slated to address graduates at 2 colleges

'24:Legacy' producers apologize for using Kenya attack video

Alan Colmes, liberal voice on Fox, dead at 66

Conservative activist O'Keefe posts tapes targeting CNN

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Ellen DeGeneres has handed out college scholarships to the entire senior class of a New York City charter school.

DeGeneres surprised the 41 students from Brooklyn's Summit Academy this week at her California studio during the taping of Thursday's episode of her chat show . The four-year scholarships paid for by Wal-Mart will cover tuition for any state university in New York. DeGeneres says the entire gift is worth $1.6 million.

The school's first graduating class was last year. School officials tell DeGeneres that 93 percent of members of the class are enrolled in college.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.