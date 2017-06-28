Eagle Herald











Jun 28, 9:03 AM EDT

Elvis Presley hit 'Love Me Tender' inspires picture book


Multimedia
Elvis Presley: 30 Years Gone
Impersonating Elvis

NEW YORK (AP) -- One of Elvis Presley's biggest hits is the latest song to be turned into a picture book, and part of an effort to introduce the King to a new generation.

Dial Books for Young Readers told The Associated Press on Wednesday that a book based on "Love Me Tender" is coming out Nov. 13. "Elvis Presley's Love Me Tender" will be illustrated by Stephanie Graegin and include an endnote by Presley's widow, Priscilla Presley.

Dial Books is calling the new release "a heartwarming ode" to the parent-child bond. Presley died 40 years ago this summer, and representatives for his estate are planning a merchandise program for infants and toddlers.

Other songs inspiring children's books in recent years include "This Land is Your Land," ''Imagine" and "Blowin' in the Wind."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.