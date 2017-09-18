AP Radio AP Radio News:

Spicer suggests critics of Emmy appearance should lighten up


NEW YORK (AP) -- Sean Spicer says his surprise Emmy Awards appearance was a chance to have some fun, and suggested that people who were upset by it were taking things too seriously.

Some people clearly weren't laughing, however. There's a risk the appearance could wind up doing collateral damage to his co-conspirator, Emmys co-host Stephen Colbert.

Spicer wheeled out a podium on the Emmys stage to make a joke about the show's crowd size, a reference to his Inauguration Day appearance in the press room where he disputed reports about how many people watched President Donald Trump take the oath of office.

In an interview Tuesday, he commented on the social media backlash, saying that people are reading too much into things.

