LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Stars react to Thursday's 69th Primetime Emmy nominations:

"I woke up to a GIF from my publicist Erica of a shirtless Anthony Rizzo from the Cubs and knew it was good news (because a shirtless Rizzo is always good news)." - Elisabeth Moss, up for best drama series lead actress for "The Handmaid's Tale."

"I'm going to put on my cowboy boots, my ruffled shirt and my jeans - something completely different from Winston Churchill." - John Lithgow, who with his wife are heading to a Lyle Lovett concert in Montana to celebrate his supporting drama actor nomination for "The Crown."

"If you think I'm tough, you should see my wife. She's a Montessori ex-schoolteacher. I've taken her mantra from that school classroom and put it into cooking." - Gordon Ramsey, nominated for reality-competition host for "MasterChef Junior."

"Texts started coming in from people but we weren't caught up. We almost gave up... and then we figured out how to get it on her phone." - Dan Fogelman, showrunner of "This Is Us," who, with his wife, watched the nominations from their bathroom.

"Dan Fogelman ... you are a cherub faced, literary assassin! I look forward to working with you for the rest of my life!" - Sterling K. Brown, nominated as best drama series lead actor for "This Is Us." Fogelman created the show.

"A EMMY NOM?! I really got to get fine now lmao!! Wish my parents was here to see this!! CHEAH!! So grateful!!" - Leslie Jones on Twitter from the gym about her supporting comedy actress nomination for "Saturday Night Live."

"As someone who grew up, for better or worse, watching award shows religiously, I'd be lying to say this doesn't feel insane and wonderful." - Billy Eichner, host of "Billy on the Street," up for best variety sketch series.

"For me, it is not only a celebration of having failed so badly in physics at high school, but also great for Nat Geo... bringing Einstein questioning into the spotlight." - Geoffrey Rush, up for leading limited series actor for National Geographic's "Genius," in which he plays Albert Einstein.

"Every day working with this incredible cast and crew is a dream (and not one of those dreams where you wake up being operated on by guys in a glass basement)." - Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, co-creators of "Westworld," which got 22 nominations.

"I hope years from now, when we look back on this time, it will be remembered as ground-breaking and a moment of when an artistic renaissance came through and took focus on an era where we can change the world. And we ain't nowhere NEAR DONE!!!!"- Brian Tyree Henry, up for best drama series guest actor for "This Is Us," and who also stars on nominated comedy "Atlanta."