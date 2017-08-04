Eagle Herald











Aug 4, 2:35 PM EDT

:-( Filmgoer accused of performing lewd act at 'Emoji Movie'


HOWELL, N.J. (AP) -- Authorities say a man has been charged with performing a lewd act on himself during a screening of the "Emoji Movie" in New Jersey.

The Howell Police Department said 43-year-old Abraham Parnes surrendered on Thursday after an anonymous tip following a surveillance image being published.

Police say the dual resident of Lakewood and New York was charged with lewdness and was released.

He didn't immediately return a phone message seeking comment.

Police say a woman had seen Parnes in the theater with his hands down his pants, which were unbuttoned and unzipped. The man was escorted out of the building and the woman later called police.

