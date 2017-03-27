WASHINGTON (AP) -- Energy Secretary Rick Perry has toured the site of the failed nuclear waste dump at Nevada's Yucca Mountain, his first visit to an Energy Department site since taking over the department. Perry's visit comes less than two weeks after President Donald Trump proposed $120 million to restart a licensing process for the site in the desert outside Las Vegas.

Perry said in a statement that he met Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval at the Nevada Supreme Court building Monday following his tour of the nuclear site. Perry said he and Sandoval had a "frank and productive conversation" in which Sandoval reiterated his opposition to the project. Most of Nevada's congressional delegation also opposes Yucca.

Perry called the tour the first step in a lengthy process to consider reviving the project.