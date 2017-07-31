Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jul 31, 5:53 PM EDT

Advocates oppose EPA's delay of coal plant pollution limits

By MICHAEL BIESECKER
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Environmental advocates are urging the Trump administration to reverse course on its move to set aside an Obama-era measure limiting water pollution from coal-fired power plants.

About 50 people spoke during a public hearing at Environmental Protection Agency headquarters in Washington on Monday. Nearly all voiced their strong opposition to EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt's decision to delay implementation of 2015 restrictions on the levels of such toxic heavy metals as lead, arsenic, mercury and selenium that can be released into rivers and lakes.

Pruitt was acting at the behest of electric utilities who petitioned him to redraft the rule, which they claim is too costly and burdensome. The decision leaves guidelines from 1982 in effect.

Pruitt has moved repeatedly to kill or delay rules curbing pollution from fossil fuel operations.

