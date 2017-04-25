Eagle Herald











Scott Baio explains remarks on Erin Moran after backlash

NEW YORK (AP) -- Scott Baio says he was responding to media reports when he suggested the death of his former "Happy Days" and "Joanie Loves Chachi" co-star Erin Moran may have been due to substance abuse problems.

Authorities in Indiana said Monday that Moran likely died from cancer at her home on Saturday at the age of 56.

Earlier in the day, Baio told New York's WABC radio about Moran's death that "if you do drugs or drink, you're going to die," but added that he didn't know if drugs or alcohol were the cause.

Baio's comments drew a backlash on social media. He clarified in a Facebook post that he had heard reports that Moran died of a heroin overdose and the radio interview took place before authorities mentioned her cancer.

Baio says he's "heartbroken" over Moran's death.

