May 4, 6:49 AM EDT

'Happy Days' cast reunites to remember Erin Moran

The cast of "Happy Days" has briefly reunited to remember cast mate Erin Moran, who died at her Indiana home last month.

A photo shared online shows Ron Howard, Marion Ross, Don Most, Anson Williams, Cathy Silvers and Scott Baio posing together.

Ross, who played Moran's on-screen mother, tells Entertainment Tonight that the gathering took place Tuesday at her California home, known as "Happy Days Farm." She says it wasn't a formal memorial service.

The actress died at 56 on April 22 at her home in southern Indiana. Authorities say cancer was the most likely cause of death. Baio shared a letter from Moran's husband last week detailing her struggle with the disease.

Moran played teen Joanie Cunningham on "Happy Days" and its short-lived spinoff, "Joanie Loves Chachi."

