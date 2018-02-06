Eagle Herald











Essence honors 'game-changers' Haddish, Waithe, among others


NEW YORK (AP) -- "Girls Trip" changed the game for Tiffany Haddish, and now she's being honored as one of Essence magazine's "game-changers" at its annual "Black Women in Hollywood" awards.

"Girls Trip" was one of last year's big hits and made Haddish a breakout star. The comedian is one of four women being honored at the March 1 event in Beverly Hills, California.

"The Chi" creator and "Master of None" star Lena Waithe will also be celebrated; she became the first black woman to win an Emmy for comedy writing last year.

Danai Gurira of "The Walking Dead" stars in the upcoming "Black Panther." Gurira also created the Tony-nominated "Eclipsed," among other works. Tessa Thompson broke new ground in her role in last fall's superhero hit "Thor."

Essence magazine editor Vanessa De Luca says the honorees are "raising their voices to benefit all women."

