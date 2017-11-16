Eagle Herald











Nov 16, 2:04 PM EST

Rock singer Etheridge pleads guilty to possessing marijuana


Latest News
California pot rules mark step toward 2018 legal sales

Rock singer Etheridge pleads guilty to possessing marijuana

Pot-friendly San Francisco fights over recreational cannabis

Recreational pot dispensary offers drive-thru in Las Vegas

California proposes armored cars to transport pot tax money
Multimedia
Interactive medical marijuana map, poll and video gallery.

BOWBELLS, N.D. (AP) -- Grammy-winning rock singer Melissa Etheridge has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of possessing marijuana in North Dakota.

KMOT-TV reports an attorney for the California musician entered the plea on her behalf Tuesday. Under a proposed order, Etheridge would pay a fine of $750 and serve unsupervised probation.

Etheridge was arrested in August when investigators found marijuana on her tour bus as it crossed from Canada into the U.S. Etheridge, who is a cancer survivor, has said she believes in the medicinal applications of cannabis.

Etheridge's attorney, Thomas Dickson, says the musician has a legal permit allowing her to use medical marijuana in California. If Etheridge meets conditions of the proposed order over the next six months, the charge will be dismissed.

---

Information from: KFYR-TV, http://www.kfyrtv.com/

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.