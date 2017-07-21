Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Trump names lawyer as new acting ethics chief

By STEPHEN BRAUN
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump has named a veteran lawyer to oversee the government's ethics agency until a new permanent chief is selected.

The Office of Government Ethics confirmed Friday that Trump designated the agency's general counsel, David J. Apol, to become its acting director.

Apol worked on ethics programs for several federal agencies before he joined the OGE.

The agency said he "is honored to continue his 30 years of service to the ethics community."

Apol replaces Walter Shaub, who resigned earlier this month from the agency. Shaub resigned after repeated conflicts with the Trump administration over how it has applied government ethics standards to White House and agency officials.

He now works for a nonprofit group.

