Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 22, 6:51 PM EDT

Ethics panel orders Illinois Dem to pay Treasury $9,700

By KEVIN FREKING
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The House Ethics Committee says Democratic Rep. Luis Gutiérrez of Illinois must reimburse the U.S. Treasury $9,700 for an "inadvertent" misuse of funds relating to a contractor's work.

The committee says the contractor, Scofield Communications, performed some work over the course of a decade that went beyond the scope of what contractors may perform for a congressional office.

The committee concluded that the violations, "though unintentional, were significant enough to warrant a reproval."

Gutierrez had submitted the contract with Scofield Communications to relevant House officials for their review. The committee saw no indication those officials ever raised concerns until after a 2013 USA Today report. Gutierrez terminated the contract soon afterward.

Gutierrez says he is glad the committee "exonerated me of any willful or intentional wrongdoing."

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.