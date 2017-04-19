Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 19, 6:20 PM EDT

AP Source: Exxon seeks OK to resume Russian oil venture

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER and DAVID KOENIG
Associated Press

Latest News
Russian journalist dies after attack in St. Petersburg

UN court rejects Ukraine request to block rebel funding

Russia objects to NATO meeting in Svalbards under 1920 pact

Russian agents kill 2 men suspected of plotting attacks

Cargo ship with 12 crew capsizes in Black Sea
Interactives
Brazil drills deep into ocean for oil
History's impact on oil prices
Multimedia
Russia Celebrates Summer Solstice

WASHINGTON (AP) -- A person familiar with the matter says Exxon Mobil is seeking permission from the U.S. government for approval to resume drilling around the Black Sea with a Russian partner, state-owned Rosneft.

The oil giant's request is being reviewed by the Trump administration and is certain to draw extra scrutiny because it involves a company formerly run by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who cultivated close ties with Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin.

The drilling venture was blocked when the U.S. imposed sanctions on Russia in 2014. Exxon applied to the Treasury Department for a waiver from the sanctions in 2015, during the Obama administration, according to the person, who spoke anonymously because the application process is confidential.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.