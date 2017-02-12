MONROE, Ga. (AP) -- Fire officials say former NFL linebacker end Quentin Moses and two other people have died in a house fire in Georgia.

Monroe Fire Department Chief Keith Glass tells local news media that the 33-year-old Moses, 31-year-old Andria Godard and her 10-year-old daughter Jasmine Godard died after the fire started around 6 a.m. Sunday. Moses was found unconscious and moved outside the house. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Moses was a defensive end for the Georgia Bulldogs from 2003-2005. He played four seasons with the Miami Dolphins from 2007-2010 as a linebacker.

Moses was an assistant coach at Reinhardt University.

Glass says the house was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.