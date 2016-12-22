Eagle Herald











Dec 22, 7:02 PM EST

Man charged with killing ex-reality TV contestant


Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
Man charged with killing ex-reality TV contestant

Fox News has kept most of its audience after the election

Young mother from MTV's '16 and Pregnant' found dead

Katie Couric, Meredith Vieira return to 'Today' as fill-ins

Cancer-stricken 'Jeopardy!' player wins $103K before death

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) -- A Southern California man has been charged with beating to death a former reality TV show contestant with a hammer and burying her in his backyard.

Jackie Rogers was charged Thursday with murder. It's unclear whether he has an attorney because his scheduled Thursday arraignment was postponed.

Rogers could face 26 years to life in prison if convicted.

The 34-year-old Lennox man is charged with bludgeoning to death Lisa Marie Naegle of San Pedro last Sunday.

Naegle was a registered nurse who taught nursing at a local community college. She was a losing contestant in the 2010 reality series "Bridalplasty."

Rogers was a student of the 36-year-old married woman. He was arrested after video showed him leaving a Torrance beerhall with Naegle. Police haven't disclosed the nature of their relationship.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.