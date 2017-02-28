Eagle Herald











Dr. Phil interview of face-biting suspect to be released


STUART, Fla. (AP) -- An unaired interview Dr. Phil McGraw had with a Florida college student accused of randomly killing a couple and chewing on the dead man's face is expected to be released.

Florida prosecutors are expected to release Tuesday copies of an interview McGraw had with Austin Harrouff last fall for his "Dr. Phil" show just before the Florida State University student was released from the hospital and arrested.

The interview was scheduled to air Oct. 28 but pulled at the last minute without explanation.

The 20-year-old Harrouff is charged with murder in the Aug. 15 deaths of John Stevens and wife, Michelle Mishcon, outside their home.

The couple was attacked shortly after Harrouff stormed out of a dinner with his father and others. His parents say he had been acting strangely.

