Man who pretended to be Miley Cyrus' brother gets 6 years


CONCORD, N.H. (AP) -- Authorities say a New Hampshire man who pretended to be Miley Cyrus' brother to entice a 14-year-old boy to send him sexually explicit photos and videos online has been sentenced to nearly six years in federal prison.

Twenty-two-year-old Brandon Gray, of New Hampton, admitted using the alias and was sentenced Monday on charges of possession of child pornography and cyberstalking.

Court documents say Gray pretended to be Brandon Cyrus, who appeared in "Hannah Montana" and "The Hunger Games." They say Gray met the teen on the internet and received the images from 2014 to 2016. They say the teenager discovered the online persona was fake and tried to stop communicating with Gray, who sent him harassing texts and emails.

A search warrant executed at Gray's home found child pornography images and videos.

