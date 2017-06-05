COLTON, Calif. (AP) -- The Latest on the stabbing of two young girls and their mother in Southern California. (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

A Southern California woman suspected of stabbing her daughter and two granddaughters previously pleaded guilty to stabbing her son and throwing her daughter out of a van while driving on the freeway in 2005.

The Pasadena Star-News reported in 2007 that after the plea a judge ruled that Nicole Darrington Clark was not guilty of attempted murder by reason of insanity and sent her to a state hospital for 34 years to life. Neither child was seriously injured.

It wasn't immediately clear when or why she was released from the mental hospital and whether the daughter in the 2005 attack is the same one found critically injured Monday in Colton. Police did not immediately reply to a message seeking answers to those questions. But police said earlier Monday they are aggressively looking for Darrington Clark, who is not in custody.

A 6-month-old granddaughter of Darrington Clark was killed, and her sister was critically injured in the Monday morning stabbing. The two girls and two women all lived together in an apartment.

---

1:15 p.m.

Southern California authorities say a 6-month-old girl was slain and her sister and mother were critically wounded in a stabbing they suspect was carried out by the little girls' grandmother.

Colton police Cpl. Ray Mendez tells The Press-Enterprise newspaper (http://bit.ly/2qR9IXK) that detectives are aggressively searching for 43-year-old Nicole Darrington Clark in connection with the Monday morning attack.

Mendez says investigators do not know the motive for the attack, which took place in an apartment where Clark, her daughter and granddaughters lived together.

Neighbor Patty Williams tells the newspaper the wounded woman had been "stabbed everywhere." She says a police officer picked up the wounded older child in his arms to drive her to a hospital.

Colton is about 60 miles (97 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.