Eagle Herald











May 22, 12:20 PM EDT

Fashion industry to honor Gloria Steinem, Cecile Richards


Interactives
Five trends, four cities
Multimedia
Designer Alexander McQueen Dies at 40
Fashion's Five Trends for Spring 2010
Spring 2010 New York Fashion Week
Geek Chic Fashion
CFDA's Emerging Talent Award Nominees
Met exhibit looks at models as muses
Fall 2009 runway trends
Isaac Mizrahi on what women want
Fall 2009 New York Fashion Week
Barbie turns 50
Yves Saint Laurent Exhibit
The History of Versace
Latest News
Fashion industry to honor Gloria Steinem, Cecile Richards

Dior lands in LA with beachfront bash ahead of runway show

Roberto Cavalli names new creative director

NEW YORK (AP) -- The fashion industry is honoring feminist icon Gloria Steinem and Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards at its annual awards ceremony.

The two women will join actress-singer Janelle Monae in receiving a special tribute from the board of directors of the Council of Fashion Designers of America on June 5, organizers announced Monday.

Seth Myers will host the ceremony, which honors fashion's top designers of the year, at Manhattan's Hammerstein Ballroom. Presenters will include Nicole Kidman, Kerry Washington, Paris Jackson and Armie Hammer.

Also being honored are designer Rick Owens, who will receive a lifetime achievement award, and Franca Sozzani, the former editor of Vogue Italia who died late last year.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.