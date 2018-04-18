NEW YORK (AP) -- An organization that protects the rights of models has called for action against outspoken fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld.

Lagerfeld was quoted by a French magazine as calling models "stupid," ''toxic" and "sordid creatures." The April 12 interview on the magazine's website, Numero.com, also quotes Lagerfeld as saying models should "join a nunnery" if they don't want their pants pulled down during photo shoots.

The founder of the Model Alliance, Sara Ziff, says Lagerfeld remarks were a "flippant dismissal" of sexual harassment and abuse in the fashion industry.