In body-hugging gowns and ladylike daywear, will first lady Melania Trump stay true to her personal style?

The former model from Slovenia faced the fashion moment of a lifetime Friday at her husband's inauguration, leaving behind some of the flash from her past.

Ralph Lauren dressed her in a dainty, contemporary sky blue dress and suit after she shimmered in a gold Reem Acra gown Thursday night ahead of the swearing-in.

Throughout the bruising presidential race, Mrs. Trump kept her look to typical wealthy socialite. Her blouses were often jewel toned, her dresses and jumpsuits from European designers that include Gucci and Roland Mouret, but Americans, too.

Before the campaign, Mrs. Trump's longtime love of Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Manolo Blahnik and Christian Louboutin was legendary. She liked her jewelry big. She was not shy about bandage dresses.

Since, minimal chic has taken over. She followed Hillary Clinton's lead and wore white from Ralph Lauren to Trump's acceptance speech rally on election night. Mrs. Trump's look, a jumpsuit, was one-shouldered, draped and wide-legged.

She made her first solo campaign speech after the Republican National Convention in a bell-sleeve pink blouse and high-waisted pencil skirt.

On New Year's Eve, she was back in black Gucci for a party, while at the second presidential debate in St. Louis she took the internet by storm in a bright pink Gucci "pussy bow" silk crepe top and matching pants.

